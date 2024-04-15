Byju’s India CEO Arjun Mohan quits, 'start of a leaner outfit' says Byju Raveendran

Byju's CEO Arjun Mohan has resigned from his position just about seven months after he took over, with founder Byju Raveendran resuming daily operational responsibilities, the company said in a statement on April 15. Mohan will transition to an external advisory role.

“The changes follow an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimisation exercise led by outgoing BYJU'S India CEO Arjun Mohan. Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role, lending his deep EdTech expertise to the company and its founders during this transformation phase,” the edtech said the statement.

Raveendran, Founder and Group CEO said, the reorganisation marks the start of BYJU'S 3.0. It would be a “leaner and more agile organisation ready to quickly adapt to evolving market dynamics, especially in the realm of hyper-personalized education,” he said.

He praised Arjun for doing an outstanding job to steer BYJU'S through a challenging period and said that the firm looks forward to his contributions as a strategic advisor.

“This new phase will also see Byju Raveendran taking a more hands-on approach in spearheading the daily operations of the company…recognising the need for strong leadership during this challenging hour, he will now be deeply involved in the company's day-to-day functioning, leveraging his expertise to steer BYJU'S towards its next phase of growth and innovation,” the company’s statement added.

The top-deck rejig cones at a time when the company has consolidated its operations into three focused divisions – The Learning App, Online Classes & Tuition Centres, and Test-prep.