scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Byju's resumes salary disbursements following two-month delay

Feedback

Byju's resumes salary disbursements following two-month delay

In the email, the company explained that despite their efforts, they have not yet obtained approval to access the funds from the rights issue due to actions taken by four of its investors.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

 

Embattled edtech company Byju’s has commenced salary payments after a two-month delay, despite being prohibited from using funds from a recently launched rights issue.

“We are pleased to inform you that salary disbursement has commenced today and will be completed over the next 10 days,” said Byju’s management, in an email to employees on April 8.

In the email, the company explained that despite their efforts, they have not yet obtained approval to access the funds from the rights issue due to actions taken by four of its investors.

“However, we have arranged an alternative line of credit to ensure timely payments. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this period,” they added.

 Story to be updated soon

Published on: Apr 08, 2024, 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement