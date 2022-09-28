Cabinet clears re-development plan of three major railway stations: New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai's CSMT

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Indian Railways’ proposal for the re-development of the country's three major railway stations - New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. The project involves an investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crores.

Sharing the details, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said the New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto, and metro rail services.

The Ahmedabad railway station redesign is inspired by Modera's Sun Temple. He also said that the CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed. For these three stations, tenders will be issued in the next 10 days.

The minister informed that currently, 199 stations are considered for master planning. Of these, the design of 47 stations has been approved, and construction for 37 stations has already started.

For completion of the projects, the ministry has set the target of 3.5 years for the New Delhi station and 2.5 years for the other two. Modular technology will be used in constructing these stations.

The total cost of the re-development of 199 stations including these 3 major stations is Rs 60,000 crores

After the redevelopment, every station will have a spacious roof plaza (36/72/108 meter) with all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. Both sides of the city will be connected with the station, with the station building on both sides of railway tracks.

Facilities like food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children, a place for local products, etc will also be available. The stations located within the city will have a city center-like place.

