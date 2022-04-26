Cannot make in China, sell in India: Gadkari urges Musk to manufacture Tesla here

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday gave a balanced proposition to Tesla founder and chief Elon Musk on his venture to enter India. Speaking at the 7th edition of the annual Raisina Dialogue, Gadkari said that Musk is welcomed in India, but he should just not sell electric vehicles here while manufacturing them in China, rather he should sell and manufacture in the country.

"He (Musk) is welcome in India, but suppose he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is to come to India and manufacture here," Gadkari stated.

Gadkari also stated that if Elon Musk is ready to start making Tesla in India, there is no problem. "We have got all competency, we have got all type of technology and because of that he can reduce the cost," he mentioned.

"My request is you visit India and start manufacturing here. India is a huge market, ports are available and Musk can also make export from India," he added.

#WATCH If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture in India, we've all competencies & technology. Our request to him is to manufacture in India. But suppose he wants to manufacture in China & sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition: Union Min Nitin Gadkari at a pvt event, today pic.twitter.com/t4UkjkOJio — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

Last year, Tesla Motors had sought a reduction in import duties in order to release electric cars in India. In response, the heavy industries ministry in India had asked Tesla to first start manufacturing in India before any tax concessions could be considered.

Meanwhile, several politicians and state ministers have already invited Tesla Inc. to set up shop in their provinces after Musk had revealed that the US electric-vehicle pioneer was "still working through a lot of challenges with the government" in India to launch its electric cars.

Four states (Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, and West Bengal) have already touted everything from infrastructure, sustainability, and a streamlined approval process.

On a separate note, Musk has been grabbing eyeballs after the riches person on Earth agreed to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion, ending weeks of speculation after he took a stake in the social media platform this month. Musk's deal ends Twitter's run as a public company since its 2013 initial public offering.