scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Carlyle may take $2 billion stake in Reliance Retail

The deal, if finalized, would be Carlyle's biggest investment in an Indian company and would be its first in the country's retail sector

Private equity firm Carlyle Group is looking to invest up to $2 billion in Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries' retail business, financial daily Mint reported on Monday, citing people aware of the development.

The deal, if finalized, would be Carlyle's biggest investment in an Indian company and would be its first in the country's retail sector, the paper reported.

Reliance and Carlyle did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos