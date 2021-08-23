CCI imposes $27 mn penalty on Maruti Suzuki over dealer discount policy

India's antitrust regulator has fined Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest carmaker, 2 billion rupees ($27 million) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars, the watchdog said in an order on Monday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2019 started looking into allegations that Maruti forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers who could have benefited from lower prices if dealers operated freely, Reuters had reported.

In an order issued after an investigation, the CCI asked Maruti to "cease and desist" from indulging in such practices and asked the company to deposit the fine within 60 days.

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

