Centre tables bill to withdraw 2012 retrospective tax amendments after pressure from Cairn

In a major relief for Cairn and Vodafone, the government today introduced the Taxation Law Amendments Bill, 2021, which provides for withdrawal of retrospective amendments made in 2012.

The Bill is aimed at settling the issue of arbitration. As per the provision of the Bill, no retro tax demand will be raised for indirect transfer of Indian assets made before May 28, 2012.

"The Taxation Amendments Bill being introduced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha is about withdrawing the retrospective amendment made in 2012. (This will have) a big impact for Videophone and Cairns. This will settle the issue of arbitration as under the Indian Income Tax Act itself, no tax is leviable. Full amount of tax will have to be refunded but without interest as a specific provision inserted of no interest on such refund," CA Ved Jain, former President, ICAI, said.

