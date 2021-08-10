Coal India Q1 profit rises 40% to Rs 3,174.4 cr; revenue up 36.8%

State-owned giant Coal India has reported its April-June quarter profit at Rs 3,174.4 crore, while its revenue rose to Rs 25,282 crore. The EBITDA (earnings with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) for the quarter stood at Rs 4,843.8 crore and the margin stood at 19.2 per cent.

Coal India's net profit during the same period last year was Rs 2,077.5 crore, while its revenue stood at Rs 18,487 crore. EBITDA in Q1 FY21 was Rs 3,052.5 crore and the margin was recorded at 16.5 per cent.

Overall, the company's profit for the first quarter of the current financial year rose 40.1 per cent on a YoY basis, while its revenue jumped 36.8 per cent. EBITDA saw a significant 58.7 per cent growth and the margin grew 270 bps on a YoY basis.

The coal behemoth had reported a marginal 1.1 per cent decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 4,586.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on the back of lower sales. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes of output by 2023-24.

Coal India stock is trading at Rs 142, which is Rs 1.25 or 0.87 per cent down, on the National Stock Exchange.