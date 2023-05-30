scorecardresearch
Business Today
Coal India raises non-coking prices by 8% from May 31; expects Rs 2,703-cr incremental revenue

Thermal coal is a non-coking coal used by power plants to generate electricity. A rise in its prices impacts the power generation cost

Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Tuesday said it has increased prices of non-coking coal by 8 per cent, a move that will help offset 50% of higher employee cost post wage hike announced in January 2023.

The prices will come into effect from Wednesday, the miner said in a regulatory filing. This is the first major hike since January 2018.

'The Board has approved a price increase of 8 per cent over the existing notified prices for high-grade coal of grade G2 to G10. This will be applicable to all subsidiaries, including NEC, for regulated and non-regulated sectors,'' CIL said.

The board of directors of the company approved the revision in the prices of non-coking coal with effect from 00:00 hours of May 31, 2023, it said.

Following this revision, CIL is expecting to earn incremental revenue of Rs 2,703 crore for the balance period of the financial year 2023-24.

Thermal coal is a non-coking coal used by power plants to generate electricity. A rise in its prices impacts the power generation cost.

Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is the largest coal producer in India.

As per official data, in April 2022, the country's overall coal production was 67.20 MT, of which Coal India along with its subsidiaries produced 57.57 MT of coal.

Published on: May 30, 2023, 10:23 PM IST
