Cognizant India chairman Ramkumar Ramamoorthy resigns

In a surprise development, Cognizant India's Chairman and Managing Director, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, has resigned after 23 years in the company. His resignation came just 10 months after taking over the charge of the company. In September 2019, the US-based IT major had elevated Ramamoorthy as Chairman and Managing Director of its India operations.

In an email to employees, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said Ramamoorthy has decided to retire from Cognizant, effective July 17, 2020.

"I want to announce that after 23 years with our company, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, India, has decided to retire from Cognizant, effective July 17, 2020. I would like to thank Ramkumar for his successful tenure here, for his many contributions over the years, and for being a passionate brand ambassador of Cognizant with our multiple external stakeholders. We are particularly grateful for Ramkumar's leadership role during the pandemic, where he ensured associate health and safety and effectuated the transition to work from home," Brian Humphries, Cognizant CEO said in a statement.

Ramamoorthy had played a leading role in developing many of the company's India-based portfolios, including marketing and communications, market research and intelligence, public affairs, and knowledge management.

Ramamoorthy - as the Executive Director at Cognizant India - had also spearheaded work for Cognizant Foundation and Cognizant Outreach.

Before joining Cognizant, he worked with Tata Consultancy Services. Prior to that, he was a lecturer at two premier colleges in India and went on to officiate as the Principal at one of them.

In another management change, Andy Stafford will replace Pradeep Shilige as the firm's Head of Global Delivery, with immediate effect.

"Andy spent nearly two decades with Accenture, where he rose to Senior Managing Director responsible for the firm's Global Delivery Network for Technology, an organization of 100,000 professionals operating in more than 20 countries. He was also a member of the Global Leadership team for the firm's Technology business, where he had responsibility for its transformation to a global delivery model," said Humphries.

By Chitranjan Kumar