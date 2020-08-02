Coronavirus impact: Western Railway incurs revenue loss of Rs 1,959 crore due to lockdown

Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has suffered a total loss of earnings of Rs 1,959 crore due to suspension of all passenger services amid COVID-19 threat. It includes Rs 291 crore for suburban services and Rs 1,668 crore for non-suburban services.

Western Railway said it has refunded Rs 407.84 crore to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown period and whose tickets were cancelled. Of this refund amount, Mumbai division alone has ensured refund of more than Rs 195.68 crore, it said.

"In spite of this, resulting in cancellation of tickets since 1st March till 31st July, Western Railway has ensured to refund Rs. 407.84 crores. In this refund amount, Mumbai division alone, has ensured refund of more than Rs 195.68 crore," according to a statement by the Western Railway.

Regular mail, express, passenger and suburban services of the railways have been suspended since March 25 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Western Railway on June 15 started Mumbai local train services, which are considered as the lifeline of the city, after a huge gap of about 2.5 months. Only essential services personnel identified by the Maharashtra government are allowed to travel on the trains as of now. The general publics are not allowed to travel in the locals.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 9,601 fresh coronavirus cases and 322 deaths today, taking total tally to 4,31,719 and toll to 15,316. Of this, Mumbai alone reported 1,059 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths, taking active cases to 20,749 and toll to 6,395, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The number of patient who recovered from the infection rose to 87,906 with 832 more patients being discharged from hospitals in the city.

