Coronavirus impact: Railways stare at revenue loss of Rs 35,000 crore from passenger train services

Indian Railways may post a revenue loss of Rs 30,000-35,000 crore from the passenger train segment in FY21. The Railways may record just 10-15 per cent of the passenger segment revenue in the ongoing fiscal as against Rs 50,000 crore last year, Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said in a virtual briefing on Tuesday. The performance of the national transporter may be negatively impacted owing to restrictions on movement amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At present, only 230 special trains are running pan India, with a total occupancy of 75 per cent. "We don't know how the corona situation will unfold," Yadav added. Railways aims to now boost freight loading by 50 per cent in 2020 by further developing infrastructure and rationalsing policies, he added.

Meanwhile, the Railways had recently said certain job profiles of its employees might change in the coming days but asserted that there will be no job losses, a day after the national transporter issued a letter, asking its general managers to slash 50 per cent vacancies and freeze creation of new posts. Director General (HR) Railway Board, Anand S Khati had said the Railways will be "rightsizing and not downsizing".

He had also said due to technological interventions in the national transporter, certain job profiles might change, wherein the personnel will be re-skilled, but there will be no job losses. "We will be rightsizing and not downsizing. Let there be no doubt that the Indian Railways will remain the largest employer in the country. We will move from unskilled to more skilled jobs," he had then said.

