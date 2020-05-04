Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Hero MotoCorp to resume operations at 3 manufacturing plants

Hero MotoCorp on Monday said that it's resuming operations in a graded manner at three of its manufacturing plants - Gurugram and Dharuhera (both in Haryana), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and additionally the Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan. It comes after the government last week announced fresh relaxations amid ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The manufacturing plants will reopen from today and begin production from Wednesday, Hero MotoCorp said in an exchange filing.

"Only the essential staff will come to work at all the other facilities and corporate offices, observing social distancing and all prescribed safety measures. The remaining employees across all locations in India will continue to Work from Home (WFH) till further notice," Hero MotoCorp also said.

Hero MotoCorp suspended operations across its manufacturing facilities and made work from home (WFH) mandatory for all its offices from March 22. In April, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters didn't produce any units and dispatched them to dealers.

"We are now ready to hit the ground sprinting as we commence the re-opening of our facilities. The well being of the citizens continues to be our focus and the running of our economic engines is crucial to ensure their health and prosperity. With meticulous planning and enthusiasm, we are set to recommence operations. I am optimistic that business and the economy will begin the trajectory of its gradual recovery from here," said Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

The company also said that the majority of its dealerships, workshops and the secondary network, are expected to open from today. Shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading at Rs 2,009.33, down 157.35 points, or 7.26 per cent on NSE at the time of reporting.

