Coronavirus India Live Updates: Visuals from liquor shops in Delhi 'disturbing', says Harsh Vardhan; tally 42,533

Lockdown 3.0 begins today and India Coronavirus latest news: India's coronavirus tally has touched 42,533, including 1,373 deaths and 11,707 cured or discharged. Though cases are rising every day, the government claims it has been able to curb coronavirus spread in most parts of India. As the government allows partial opening up of the economy from today, India could, however, see a spurt in cases if social distancing norms will not be followed by people. Several visuals are coming in from different parts of the country today, especially Delhi, where people were seen queueing up in large numbers while flouting social distancing norms.

1.08 PM: Dr Harsha Vardhan relaxations in Delhi

Visuals at liquor shops in Delhi is disturbing and against the social distancing norms

It is disappointing that such things are happening.

Delhi is in red zone and strictness required here

Every day numbers is going up in Delhi, therefore, control and containment required here

Our Corona curve is stable and our doubling rate is increasing

I don't wish to comment on Sonia Gandhi remarks, but it is Modi govt who has started these special trains on state's request

We are in advance stage in vaccine research and are also manufacturing diagnostic kits in India.

1.04 PM: Don't charge from migrants: Maharashtra CM

Foreign workers are allowed to go home as the lockdown has been relaxed. The Centre is requested not to charge ticket price from migrants as people's financial condition has deteriorated due to coronavirus.

12.57 PM: Economic activity resumes in Karnataka

Several employees and workers of a garment factory in Peenya Industrial Area in Bengaluru could be seen rejoing work after the factories opened amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Karnataka: Employees and workers of a garment factory in Peenya Industrial Area in Bengaluru rejoin work after the factory opens amid #CoronavirusLockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by State and Central Government. pic.twitter.com/08cIo8pVEJ â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

12.48 PM: Punjab-Maharashtra indulge in blame game

Punjab are facing more problems as the Maharashtra government did not conduct testing of people who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded. "If they had not conducted tests, then at least they should have informed us about it. We would have acted accordingly," Punjab Health Minister Balbir S Sidhu.Notably, Punjab witnessed a spurt in cases after pilgrims from Hazur Sahib in Nanded returned to the state.

#WATCH We are facing more problems as Maharashtra govt did not conduct the test of ppl who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded. If they had not conducted tests, then at least they should have informed us about it. We would have acted accordingly:Punjab Health Min Balbir S Sidhu. pic.twitter.com/cMVnooKs2z â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

12.45 PM: Latest visuals from Moolchand

Many vehicles can be seen on roads in the national capital today after Delhi govt announces several relaxations amid coronavirus lockdown. As India officially enters the third phase of lockdown, Delhi has decided to restart some activity.

Delhi: More number of vehicles seen on roads in the national capital today, after Delhi govt announces several relaxations amid #CoronavirusLockdown; Visuals from Moolchand. pic.twitter.com/5orSQBBP4F â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

12.37 PM: Stringent action needed in Delhi, says govt

Delhi is one of the places where considering the current status, more stringent action needs to be taken, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. His statement came after Delhi allowed many activities to take place despite the Centre placing the national capital under the 'red zone' category.

#WATCH Delhi is one of the places where considering the current status, more stringent action needs to be taken. I think that minimum relaxations should be given by Delhi Govt amid #CoronavirusLockdown to curb the spread of #COVID19: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/hHB5xQdXWe â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

12.29 PM: Delhi restarts some economic activity

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held first Cabinet meeting in the Delhi Secretariat on Monday after government offices were allowed to be opened by the Delhi government from today. The Delhi has restarted some economic activity from Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held first Cabinet meeting in the Delhi Secretariat today after government offices were allowed to be opened by the Delhi government from today. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/o70R9oTyz5 â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

12.22 PM: Railways clears air around fare of migrant workers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that Indian Railways will pay 85 per cent train fares of migrant workers. The remaining 15 per cent, state governments will have to pay. The move has come after the centre faced a backlash from Congress party, and other opposition leaders for charging migrant labourers during the lockdown. BJP leader Sambit Patra stated that that for each 'Shramik Express' (special trains being run for migrants) about 1,200 tickets to the destination were handed by the railways to the state government concerned.

12.18 PM: West Bengal to yet decide on lockdown relaxations

Despite the Centre allowing the functioning of certain shops and services to give some respite during the third phase of the lockdown that began on Monday, large parts of West Bengal wore a deserted look as the state government is yet to decide on the relaxations in the green and orange zones. Shops, barring those selling essential commodities, remained closed and vehicles were off the roads in most parts of the state in the morning. In the afternoon, a task force led by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha will decide on the relaxations. - PTI

12.15 PM: Liquor shops reopens today

The Centre has allowed liquor sale across all the country, excluding containment areas, from today. As per the government order, only standalone shops will be allowed to sell liquor; malls or liquor shops in shopping complexes will remain closed. This has prompted people to throng liquor shops in huge numbers, flouting of social distancing norms. Several retailers have also expressed concerns that their existing stock may dry-up soon.

Also read: Liquor shops, wine shops reopen today amid lockdown: Check out timings, status, state-wise details

11.58 PM: Isuzu Motors restart operations

Isuzu Motors Ltd. has got Punjab Government's permission to restart manufacturing operations at Manufacturing Plant, situated at village Asron of Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar District with limited workforce effective from today.

11:50 am: Delhi liquor shops: Police lathicharges

Delhi Police took to lathicharging buyers who had flocked outside a liquor shop in Kashmere Gate. Alcohol customers were found violating social distancing norms as liquor shops open after nearly two months of lockdown.

#WATCH: Police resorts to mild lathicharge outside a liquor shop in Kashmere Gate after social distancing norms were flouted by people outside the shop. #Delhipic.twitter.com/XZKxrr5ThC â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

11:40 am: Rajasthan corona cases: 4 more deaths

Four more deaths have been reported in Rajasthan, along with 123 fresh cases. The death toll in the state has reached 75. Jaipur has reported 44 deaths. Seventy-three cases in Jodhpur, 19 in Chittorgarh, 12 in Jaipur, 11 in Pali, three in Kota, two in Rajsamand and one each in Alwar, Bikaner and Udaipur have been reported.

11:35 am: CM Arvind Kejriwal and ministers hold cabinet meeting

11:30 am: Shramik Special trains subsidised 85%

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Indian Railways is subsiding fares by 85 per cent for migrant workers. The state has to pay 15 per cent, stated Patra commenting on Rahul Gandhi's tweet criticising the fare charge for migrant workers.

Rahul Gandhi ji,

I have attached guidelines of MHA which clearly states that âNo tickets to be sold at any stationâ

Railways has subsidised 85% & State govt to pay 15%

The State govt can pay for the tickets(Madhya Pradeshâs BJP govt is paying)

Ask Cong state govts to follow suit https://t.co/Hc9pQzy8kQpic.twitter.com/2RIAMyQyjs â Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 4, 2020

11:25 am: Delhi COVID-19 cases: Shops open

Shops selling essential goods open in Delhi's Bengali Market as relaxations ease on Monday. The area was a containment zone earlier but no new cases have been reported in the past 28 days.

Delhi: Shops selling essential goods open in Bengali Market which was a containment zone earlier, after Delhi Govt eased the restrictions as no new case has been reported in the area in past 28 days. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/tjWqFdsiJb â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

11:15 am: Corona Delhi news: Govt liquor shops to operate till 6:30pm

The Delhi government has issued an order stating that state-run liquor shops will operate only from 9am to 6:30pm in the city. The order statesthat marshals will be deployed to ensure that social distancing norms are followed strictly. Around 150 liquor shops have been allowed to operate.

11:10 am: Coronavirus Delhi updates

As relaxations come into effect today, construction activities have resumed in Delhi. However, the state has said that only in-situ construction will be allowed, meaning that construction where workers are already available and there's no need to get workers from outside.

11:05 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: No liquor sale in 5 districts

As the Centre allows certain relaxations from Monday, liquor shops have opened across the country. However, the Maharashtra government has said that shops selling non-essential commodities, will be allowed apart from five districts in the state. Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Buldhana and Amravati districts have said that liquor shops will not be allowed to open.

11:00 am: Shramik Special trains for migrant workers

Indian Railways sources have told ANI that they are charging only standard fare for this class which is just 15 per cent of the total cost incurred by the railwaya. The Indian Railways is only ferrying passengers that are being brought by the state governments. So far 34 Shramik Special trains have departed from various parts of the country. The government has been criticised for charging ticket fares from migrant workers.

10:55 am: Corona special trains

Indian Railways sources told news agency ANI that the middle berth of the Shramik Special trains have been kept empty to ensure social distancing. Passengers onboard have also been given free food and water for the journey. The government is receving flak for asking migrant workers -- who have had no earnings in the past few weeks -- to pay for their tickets.

10:45 am: Liquor shops open in Chhattisgarh

Rush was seen outside liquor shops in Chhattisgarh as they open for business. People were seen flouting social distancing rules as they flocked to liquor stores to purchase alcohol.

Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones. #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/GfTzQP86Ip â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

10:35 am: Coronavirus news updates

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

10:30 am: Odisha corona news

A new case has been reported from the state's Sundergarh district. The total number of cases in Odisha is 163. Sundergarh has 11 cases, out of which five have recovered. The district is an orange zone.

10:25 am: Corona special trains: Uddhav Thackeray bats for no fares

As the Centre is being criticised for demanding train fares from migrant passengers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also asked the govt to not charge migrant labourers. "These people had no source of income for the past few weeks. Hence, on humanitarian ground, the Centre should not charge them for travelling," the chief minister said. The CM said that nearly 5 lakh migrant labourers have been given food and shelter for 40 days in various state facilities.

10:20 am: Coronavirus Assam updates

As relaxations ease across the country, people have come out of their houses to get their essential businesses in order. In Assam, traffic has increased on Monday after the state government allowed movement. Assam has also imposed a blanket ban of 12 hours from 6pm to 6am every day.

Assam: Movement of people and vehicles increase in Guwahati after govt announces relaxation in the restrictions amid #CoronavirusLockdown.



The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 has been extended till May 17, 2020. pic.twitter.com/zJFJIR7xhj â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

10:10 am: Corona news: FICCI says no restrictions on drone use for govt

FICCI on Saturday said that government agencies and industries should be given blanket exemptions from drone usage till December 31 to monitor and curb spread of coronavirus. "Currently, drones are only allowed to legally fly using permission from Digital Sky (online platform) in six small green zones in remote rural areas of the country. This is insufficient to address the numerous challenges faced by our country in the time of this crisis," it said.

10:00 am: Liquor shops open in Karnataka

People have started queueing up outside liquor shops in Karnataka. As per the new guidelines, liquor shops have been opened for business today.

Karnataka: People line up at a liquor shop in Bengaluru as state government permits the sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today. pic.twitter.com/3SmTwlO1w1 â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

10:00 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases: Some offices open

As per the new guidelines of the MHA, some offices have opened in Maharashtra today. Employees must be screened and all necessary social distancing norms must be followed as per the norms.

Maharashtra: Employees of an IT company in Nashik are being screened as they rejoin work after their company opens amid #CoronavirusLockdown following revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. pic.twitter.com/1Vh2OpmhKF â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

9:55 am: Corona cases on the rise in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, four new deaths have been reported due to coronavirus. The number of positive corona cases in the state has increased to 3,009. The state is also sending home stranded migrant labourers and students via Shramik Special trains.

4 deaths and 123 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan today. Total positive cases stand at 3009 and death toll is 75: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/bDOENYkg7I â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

9:50 am: Liquor shops open in Delhi

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the state has allowed certain relaxations including the opening of liquor shops. As the restrictions lift on Monday, customers have queued up outside liquor shops to purchase alcohol. Visuals from Delhi:

People line up outside a liquor shop in Laxmi Nagar after Delhi govt allowed sale of liquor in standalone shops, neighbourhood (colony)shops or shops in residential complexes. pic.twitter.com/ADyPE8ZUYQ â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

9:40 am: Global coronavirus cases: 3.5 million cases so far

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with deaths nearing a quarter of a million. North America and European countries lead the tally with the most number of new cases. However, numbers have increased in smaller bases in Latin America, Africa and Russia as well.

9:35 am: Corona testing in India

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that they have conducted over 11 lakh tests in the country as on May 4, 9am. ICMR has sped up testing of samples as cases in the country continue to rise.

9:30 am: Corona special trains: Rahul Gandhi critices the govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised the government for making migrant labourers pay for the ticket fares onboard the Shramik Special trains. He questioned the Indian Railways for donating to the PM CARES fund while asking for fares from needy labourers.

à¤à¤ à¤¤à¤°à¤« à¤°à¥à¤²à¤µà¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¤°à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤«à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤­à¤¾à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤² à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤µà¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¤°à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤« à¤°à¥à¤² à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤²à¤¯ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤® à¤à¥à¤¯à¤° à¤«à¤à¤¡ à¤®à¥à¤ 151 à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¦à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤



à¤à¤°à¤¾ à¤¯à¥ à¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¥à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤²à¤à¤¾à¤à¤! pic.twitter.com/qaN0k5NwpG â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2020

9:25 am: Corona news: Subramanian Swamy lashes out at govt

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy lashed out at the government for making migrant labourers pay for their tickets onboard the Shramik Special trains that's ferrying people across the country. He said why not make PM CARES fund pay the fee.

How moronic of the Government of India to charge steep rail fares from the half starved migrant labourers! Indians stranded abroad were brought back free by Air India. If Railways refuse to budge then why not make PM CARES pay instead? â Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 4, 2020

9:20 am: Karnataka corona cases

Migrant workers arrive in Kalaburagi from different parts of the state. They will be screened and transported home. They have also been given refreshments. Buses carrying migrant workers started arriving at 5am today. Around 70 buses are expected to arrive and the process is likely to go on for the next three days.

Food packets and water bottles are being provided to all. Buses carrying migrant workers started arriving since 5 am today. We are expecting around 70 buses. This process will continue for next 3 days: Rahul Pandve, Commissioner City Corporation, Kalaburagi. #Karnatakahttps://t.co/dJWRf5ZMHJ â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

9:15 am: Coronavirus latest news: Congress mobilises local sources

Congress leader and Gujarat MP Ahmed Patel has asked Congress party workers to mobilise local sources and help stranded migrants in travelling back to their homes.

As directed by Congress President,in my capacity as Treasuer(AICC) I request Pradesh Congress Committees to mobilise all possible local resources to help migrants purchase tickets to get back home



Let us make this into a pplâs movement,pls contact AICC if you require assistance â Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) May 4, 2020

9:10 am: Chhattisgarh corona updates: Liquor sales boom

People have already lined up to buy booze in Chhattisgarh as relaxations are eased from today. Liquor shops will also be allowed to sale from Monday onwards. However, customers will have to observe necessary social distancing norms.

Chhattisgarh: People line up outside a liquor shop in Raipur as state government allows liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones. #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/53iPFetgYP â ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

9:05 am: Corona news: Congress to bear cost of migrant's rail travel

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the party will bear the cost of every needy and migrant labourer's travel on Shramik Special trains. The party has asked every Pradesh Congress Committee to bear the cost of rail travel for the needy. Gandhi said that this will be the party's humble contribution in the service of the compatriots and an attempt to stand in solidarity with them.

9:00 am: Coronavirus in Assam

In the third phase of the lockdown, a 12-hour curfew will be imposed in Assam. The curfew will be enforced from 6pm to 6am every day and there will be nomovement during that time, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He added that private medical clinics and doctor chambers, vets, dental clinics and labs can open from today but they will have to shut shop at 5 pm. Standalone shops will be allowed to open.

8:55 am: Delhi coronavirus cases: Airport to resume operations

Terminal 3 of Delhi airport to resume operations today. Commercial passenger flights at Delhi airport will initially operate from Terminal 3 after the lockdown ends, said a senior official of its operator DIAL on Sunday. Vistara and IndiGo passengers would enter the airport through gates 1 and 2, while AirAsia India and Air India have been allotted gates 3 and 4. SpiceJet and GoAir passengers would enter through gate 5.

8:50 am: Coronavirus in Maharashtra

An Aurangabad MP has said that even though the state has allowed liquor shops to reopen, they will not allow liquor sales in Aurangabad. He said that if liquor shops are allowed to reopen then people will not follow restrictions. "This isn't the time to sell liquor and create problems for mothers and sisters," said the MP.

8:45 am: Punjab coronavirus updates

6.44 lakh migrants, most of them labourers, have registered for journey back home. 3.26 lakh from UP and 2.22 lakh from Bihar, besides from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh will be ferried on the Shramik Special trains organised by the government upon the requests of state governments.

8:35 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news

The UP govt on Sunday issued fresh guidelines keeping in mind the relaxations allowed by the Centre. The state govt has asked all people in the red zones to download the govt's Aarogya Setu app. It added that only 20 people will be allowed to gather for weddings and funerals. People over 65 years have been asked to stay at home. Liquor shops not inside shopping malls can be opened from 10 am to 7 pm.

8:30 am: Corona in UP

Special train with 1,200 migrants reach Kanpur from Gujarat today. These trains are being operated on the request of state governments. Only people who have registered and are being brought to the stations by governments can travel in these Shramik trains.