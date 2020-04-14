Coronavirus lockdown: HDFC's Deepak Parekh says property prices may fall 20%; suggests measures for survival

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on Tuesday said real estate prices in the country would drop by up to 20 per cent in the coming days due to COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown. For potential future home buyers, who have job security or cash flows, it will be an excellent opportunity to buy properties at lower price, he said.
"Prices of real estate have to come down, and will come down. I believe Naredco's estimate is around 10-15 per cent. One must be prepared for even 20 per cent," said Parekh while addressing real estate developers at a webinar organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco).
Parekh advised developers to reduce their leverage in the current uncertain situation and focus on completing projects rather than starting new ones now. "Leveraged borrowing is a double-edged sword. In boom times, it amplifies your profits. In bad times, it destroys you. So be careful of the perils of leverage," he said.
On market outlook, he said that the next six months would be very tough but demand would not collapse completely. He suggested developers to focus on compact apartment size as they are easier to sell.
Parekh has outlined a list of suggestions it hopes the state government, regulator Reserve Bank of India and developer community will look at to mitigate the adverse effects of the crisis on the real estate sector.
For State Government
For Reserve Bank of India
For Developers
By Chitranjan Kumar with inputs from Edelweiss Professional Investor Research
