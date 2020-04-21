Coronavirus outbreak: Cipla employees donate Rs 3 crore to fight pandemic

Drug manufacturer Cipla's employees have pledged Rs 3 crore to support the government in combating coronavirus pandemic. The donation by the employees is part of Rs 25 crore donated by Cipla to the government, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. As part of Rs 25 crore, the company has announced a donation of Rs 9 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, it added. In addition, Cipla has announced a donation of Rs 8 crore to various state authorities. "These contributions will help to further several immediate and long-term relief efforts that the country needs to combat the size and scale of the crisis it is confronted with," the drug manufacturer added.

The social responsibility arm of Cipla, Cipla Foundation, also pledged Rs 4 crore towards coronavirus response programmes, many of which are already underway, the drugs maker said. The pharma major has allotted Rs 4 crore towards supply of essentials including medicines, personal protective equipment, sanitisers, masks, gloves and food, it also said.

The total count of coronavirus positive cases in India crossed the 18,000-mark on Tuesday. The country recorded 1,336 new cases and 47 deaths in 24 hours. According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far recorded 18,601 confirmed coronavirus cases including 14,759 active cases, 3,251 cured or discharged, 1 migrated, and 590 deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi stands at 2,081 with death toll at 47 following Maharashtra which is the worst-hit in India with coronavirus tally at 4,666, while 232 people succumbed to the virus in the state. Maharashtra also has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the country. Gujarat is the third state with the highest number of cases at 1,939 and death toll at 71.

