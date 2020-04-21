Coronavirus lockdown India live updates: Country's COVID-19 tally past 18,000, death toll nears 600-mark

Coronavirus Lockdown relaxation Latest News: The total count of COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed the 18,000-mark on Tuesday. The country recorded 1,336 new cases and 47 deaths in 24 hours. According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far recorded 18,601 confirmed coronavirus cases including 14,759 active cases, 3,251 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 590 death.

Delhi administration added 5 more containment zones (red zones or hotspots) on Monday, taking the total count of such areas to 84 in the national capital. These hotspots are Block 34 of Trilokpuri, Block - G of Jahangirpuri, Block AF of Shalimar Bagh, Flat number 265 to 500 of Sanjay Enclave and Lane 24-28 of Tughlaqabad Extension. Besides, adding these hotspots, the Delhi government also started the use of rapid anti-body testing kits in the red zones in the central district of the national capital. According to the health department, there a total of 42,000 such kits as of now which will be used for testing the presence of coronavirus antibodies in a patient. The total number of confirmed cases in Delhi stand at 2,081, and 47 deaths, according to latest data by the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, a person has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Rashtrapati Bavan after which 125 families have been asked to isolate themselves as a preventive step. Talking about global situation, the United States reported around 1,430 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. The UN General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution extolls "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines that will be developed to fight novel coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 17,000; check state-wise tally, deaths, list of testing facilities

Follow BusinessToday.In for all live updates on coronavirus:

10.05 am: Arunachal Pradesh lockdown updates

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday that the a total of 439 samples have been collected as on April 20 out of which 405 testes negative, while the results of 34 are awaited.

As on April 20, total samples collected in Arunachal Pradesh are 439 of which 405 tested negative, 0 tested positive and results of 34 are awaited: Chief Minister Pema Khandu pic.twitter.com/OgQJ4w02Km - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

9.58 am: Coronavirus cases live updates: Until a vaccine is found, adapting to COVID-19 pandemic will have to be the new normal, says WHO

The World Health Organisation has cautioned that the relaxation of lockdown rules to stem the further spread of novel coronavirus must be gradual adding that if curbs were to be lifted too soon, there will a resurgence of infections. A WHO official said in an online press conference on Tuesday, said that until a vaccine is discovered, adapting to the pandemic will have to become a new normal.

9.49 am: Rajasthan lockdown news

Rajasthan recorded 52 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. These cases comprise 5 in Jodhpur, 4 in Bhilwara, 2 each in Dausa, Jaisalmer and Tonk, 34 in Jaipur, 1 each in Jhunjhunu, Nagour and Sawai Madhopur.

52 #COVID19 positive cases reported today in Rajasthan so far-4 in Bhilwara, 2 each in Dausa, Jaisalmer & Tonk, 34 in Jaipur, 1 each in Jhunjhunu, Nagour & Sawai Madhopur and 5 in Jodhpur. Total positive cases rises to 1628, including 25 deaths, 205 recovered: State health dept pic.twitter.com/OKGzGFdhri - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

9.39 am: Coronavirus live updates: Turkey imposes 4-day lockdown from Thursday

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has announced a 4-day lockdown in 31 cities from Thursday to stem the further spread of COVID-19. The country has enforced such steps over the past 2 weekends, but Erdogan said on Monday that the lockdown will be for a longer duration this time due to a national holiday falling on Thursday. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Turkey, jumped to 90,980 on Monday, with over 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,140 in the country.

9.29 am: Delhi lockdown news: Azadpur mandi open 24x7

The Azadpur sabzi mandi (vegetable market) is open 24 hours, 7 days now. Officials said that the vegetables and fruits can be sold from 6 am till 10 pm and trucks will be permitted from 10 pm till 6 am.

#WATCH Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi today; the vegetable market will now remain open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm. #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/beQQmwzGbF - ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

9.24 am: Karnataka coronavirus news

An 80-year-old man who died on Monday was tested COVID-19 positive. Karnataka has recorded 16 deaths as of Monday while the total count of novel coronavirus cases in the state have jumped to 395.

9.15 am: Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump suspends immigration to US

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday announcing that he will temporarily suspend immigration to the United States and will sign an executive order regarding the same. "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump tweeted. US is the worst-affected country in the world with largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 7,74,000 infections, which were up by 20,000 on Monday, while the death toll has topped 42,000.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

9.06 am: India coronavirus cases past 18,000-mark; death toll nears 600-level

India has so far recorded 18,601 confirmed coronavirus cases including 14,759 active cases, 3,251 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 590 deaths, according to latest data by Health Ministry.

8.58 am: Coronavirus latest news: Oil prices rebound in US after falling below $0

US oil prices bounced back on Tuesday after trading below $0 for the first time ever. US crude turned positive in the wake of concerns about how the market can face up to the fuel demand wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reported that US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery was up $38.73 at $1.10 a barrel by 0117 GMT after settling down at a discount of $37.63 a barrel in the previous session.

8.45 am: Delhi corona cases

A person has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Rashtrapati Bavan after which 125 families have been asked to isolate themselves as a preventive step. The person is the family member of a sanitation worker in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to sources, all families dwelling near the infected patient were put under quarantine according to Health Ministry's guidelines.

8.30 am: Hotspots in Delhi increase to 84, 5 more added on Monday

Delhi administration added 5 more containment zones (red zones or hotspots) on Monday, taking the total count of such areas to 84 in the national capital. These hotspots are Block 34 of Trilokpuri, Block - G of Jahangirpuri, Block AF of Shalimar Bagh, Flat number 265 to 500 of Sanjay Enclave and Lane 24-28 of Tughlaqabad Extension.