Coronavirus: Zomato creates directory of laid-off employees for placement

Zomato that laid off 13 per cent of their workforce recently has started a new initiative to get them placed. The food-delivery app has come up with a directory of the impacted employees, called Zomato Talent Directory, along with their social media links and resumes and work history.

"Zomato has been built by some of the most passionate people, who have brought us closer to our vision every day. A humble request to all organisations that are hiring to review the Zomato Talent Directory," said CEO Deepinder Goyal as he tweeted about the directory.

The directory includes people across a host of roles from designers, analysts, and associates to video editors, training leads and team leads.

Earlier this month, Zomato laid off 13 per cent of its workforce and announced 50 per cent pay cut of its staff with higher salaries. In his message to the employees Goyal said that the company's business was severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the restaurant industry could contract by 25 to 40 per cent due to the virus.

"Multiple aspects of our business have changed dramatically over the last couple of months and many of these changes are expected to be permanent. While we continue to build a more focused Zomato, we do not foresee having enough work for all our employees," read the company's communication.

Soon after Zomato, its rival Swiggy and Curefit also announced layoffs. Swiggy laid off 1,000 employees from its workforce. Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said, "While COVID might have long-term tailwinds for the delivery business and digital commerce when things settle eventually, nobody knows how long the uncertainty will last."

