COVID-19 impact: Reliance to pay full salary of deceased employee for five years

In an attempt to help families of employees that have lost members to COVID-19, Mukesh Ambani-helmed Reliance Industries has announced that it will continue to pay the last-drawn salary of the deceased employee to his or her nominee for the next five years. The company said that it will also support the education of their children till they graduate from college.

In a letter to employees, RIL Chairman and wife Nita Ambani said that the company will honour the promise of 'one Reliance family' and will support them. "Even though these times may seem very bleak, always remember that you are not alone and the entire institution of Reliance stands with each one of you and your family," stated the letter.

The company said that it will fund the tuition, hostel accommodation expenses and books for all children of deceased employees till they graduate. The conglomerate will additionally bear 100 per cent insurance premium tariffs for hospitalisation coverage of the deceased employee's spouse, parents and children till graduation.

Reliance has also announced family support and welfare programmes for its off-roll employees. The nominee of the deceased off-roll employee will get a lump sum payment of Rs 10 lakh.

All employees affected by COVID-19 personally or whose family or family members have been affected can avail special COVID-19 leave for the full duration of their recovery -- both physically and emotionally.

The Ambanis urged everyone to not give up the fighting spirit and hoped for better days ahead.

In its annual report released on Wednesday, RIL stated that Mukesh Ambani did not draw any salary for the year 2020-21 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, managing directors and whole-time directors Nikhil R Meswani and Hital R Meswani received total remuneration worth Rs 24 crore.

