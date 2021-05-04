COVID-19 impact: Swiggy moves to 4-day flexible work week for employees

Food delivery platform Swiggy has decided to move to a 4-day work week during May in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases across the country. The Bengaluru-based company's HR announced it in an internal mail to employees dated May 1.

The foodtech giant has taken the decision to recognise the relentless work done by its staff in the current time of crisis as well as support the employees' physical and mental well-being. Not just this, Swiggy has also allowed its employees the flexibility to pick the days they would want to work.

"As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the COVID cases escalating, we want to offer a 4-day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilise the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends. As many of you are aware, we have put together a COVID task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you're welcome," Girish Menon, head of human resources at Swiggy wrote in the mail.

The company has initiated a pandemic support mechanism and an emergency support team to help its employees. It has also put in place a COVID task force.

Swiggy is also mulling vaccination coverage for its staff and their family members, a vaccination time off, besides offering hospitalisation cover for employees and their families. Employees or their family members, who need quarantine spaces will be granted access to temporary facilities with necessary nursing support, he stated.

Other benefits Swiggy is offering its employees comprise access to loans, salary advances, and leave encashments.

India registered over 26 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and around 23,800 deaths in the past seven days, the highest ever recorded in a week.

Medical experts also expect COVID-19 cases to swell further in the month of May. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the emotional and mental well-being of Indians as many are falling sick daily in the view of a record surge in COVID-19 cases, whereas scores are helping friends and family, and many others are dealing with medical emergencies.

Several companies are intensifying efforts to ensure employee well-being. Glassware company Borosil Ltd had announced last week that the family members of employees who died due to COVID-19 will be given two years' salary, and their children's education expenses will be borne by the company till graduation.