Crisis-hit Go First extends flight cancellations till May 26

Go First cancelled all flights until May 26 due to operational reasons, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 26, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," said the airline.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 26th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/MmBSaBFHPl for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/H9msWnsONq — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) May 17, 2023



