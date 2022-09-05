Cyrus Mistry death: Who is Dr Anahita Pandole, driver of the crashed car?

Dr Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car at the time of the crash leading to the death of Cyrus Mistry, and KPMG director Jehangir Pandole, is a well-known obstetrician and gynaecologist. Apart from them, the car also had Darius Pandole, CEO and MD at JM Financial Private Equity. Both Anahita and Darius were airlifted to the Rainbow Hospital in Vapi.

According to a preliminary investigation by the police, the car crash was the result of overspeeding and “error of judgment” by the driver. It added that the co-passengers were killed as they were not wearing seat belts.

Who is Anahita Pandole?

The 55-year old doctor is one of Mumbai’s most renowned gynaecologists, with a special interest in infertility management, high-risk obstetrics, and endoscopy surgery. She has 32 years of experience, and 25 years as a specialist. Pandole is associated with Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, B.D. Petit Parsee General Hospital, and Masina Hospital.

She started the Bombay Parsi Panchyet Fertility Project, in collaboration with the Bombay Parsi Panchayet in January 2004. The project aims to address the issue of the declining population of the Parsi community by providing fertility treatment to Parsi couples at a subsidised rate, as well as access to state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Pandole is credited for her key role in the ideation and formulation of the implementation methodology of the project. She also guides the Jiyo Parsi team on medical aspects. Jiyo Parsi is a government-supported scheme to address the issue of the declining population of the community in India.

The gynaecologist completed her MBBS from Topiwala National Medical College & BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in 1990, following which she completed her MD-Obstetrics & Gynaecology in 1994 from the same college.

The fatal car crash

The group was returning from Udawada after attending the Parsi religious function of Behram Roj in Udwada. “While analysing the footage captured by CCTV cameras at the Charoti check post, Palghar police found that the car had crossed the check post around 2:21 pm and the accident occurred 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai),” said the police. Pandole reportedly lost control of the car and crashed into the divider.

