Cyrus Mistry death: Who were in the car with the former Tata Sons chairman?  

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Pallonji Mistry passed away in a tragic car accident on Sunday. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his Mercedes crashed into a divider near Charoti. The accident took place after the driver lost control.

Besides Mistry, former KPMG’s Global Strategy Group director Jehangir Dinshaw Pandole also lost his life in the car crash.

As the director at the London office of KPMG’s Global Strategy Group, he led the development and roll-out of growth platform proposition, drove revenues by creation of sales and delivery and training collateral. Apart from Jehangir, Dr Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were also present inside the car at the time of the accident.

Dr Anahita Pandole is a gynaecologist at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and was driving the car. Darius Pandole, on the other hand, is the CEO and MD at JM Financial Private Equity from 2016. Since Anahita and Darius were sitting in the front seats, they were both wearing seatbelts. Both Anahita and Darius got injured in the accident and were taken to a nearby hospital in Kasa.

Cyrus Pallonji Mistry was appointed as the sixth chairman of Tata Group in 2012. He was removed from the position in 2016 after long and protracted legal battle with the Tatas. After his removal as Tata Sons’ chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran took official charge from February 2017.

Also read: Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident Live Updates: Former Tata Sons Chairman was returning from Parsi religious function

Also read: Watch: First visuals of Cyrus Mistry's car which crashed and caused his death