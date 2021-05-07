Dabur India Q4 profit grows 34.4% to Rs 378 cr

Dabur India Ltd on Friday recorded a 34.4 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 378 crore in the Jan-March quarter of FY21 compared to Rs 281 crore during the same period a year earlier. The Q4 2020-21 consolidated revenue of Dabur India stood at Rs 2,337 crore, up from Rs 1,865 crore a year earlier, recording a 25 per cent jump. Dabur's standalone revenue rose 30.3 per cent to Rs 1,722 crore during Q4.

For the full financial year, Dabur India recorded a 10 per cent growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 9,562 crore, while consolidated net profit grew 17.2 per cent to Rs 1,693 crore. The EBITDA for the Jan-March quarter stood at Rs 442.5 crore, while the EBITDA margin was 18.9 per cent.

Dabur board has proposed a dividend of Rs 3 per share, aggregating to Rs 530.23 crore, Dabur Chairman Amit Burman said. Segment-wise, Dabur's FMCG business grew 28.3 percent, with volume growth of 25.4 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2020-21. The company's healthcare segment grew 23 per cent in Q4, while the home and personal care business grew 32.6 per cent in the said quarter. The food and beverages business marked a turnaround to report a nearly 28 per cent growth during the quarter.

Dabur CEO Mohit Malhotra said: "Our strategic business transformation exercise to develop and implement aggressive growth strategies in our core business areas has led to a more flexible company, helping us successfully navigate the emerging headwinds. Dabur's financial situation remains strong with a 25.6 per cent growth in operating profit during Q4 2020-21."

Dabur's international business grew 19.4 per cent in rupee terms and 21 per cent in constant currency terms. Meanwhile, Dabur stock ended in red at Rs 534.7, which is Rs 10.55 or 1.93 per cent down on the NSE, during the closing of the trading session on Friday.

Also read: HDFC net profit up 42% to Rs 3,180 cr in Q4 FY21