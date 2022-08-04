Dabur Q1 results: Net profit comes flat for June quarter; revenue up 10%

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 440 crore year-on-year in the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 437 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the company reported a jump of 50 per cent from Rs 294 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4FY22).

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 10.3 per cent to Rs 2,822.43 crore in the quarter under preview as against Rs 2,611.54 crore a year ago, while the total income for the quarter increased to Rs 2,922.98 versus Rs 2,696.38 in the same quarter last fiscal.

Shares of Dabur on Thursday closed 0.76 per cent to Rs 573.85 apiece on BSE.