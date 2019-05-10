Dalmia Bharat Q4 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 264 crore

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd Friday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 264 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 124 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue during the quarter under review rose 7.79 per cent to Rs 2,905 crore as against Rs 2,695 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Dalmia Bharat's total expenses stood at Rs 2,641 crore, up 4.88 per cent from Rs 2,518 crore in the year-ago period.

Its sales volume was up 7.52 per cent to 5.57 million ton (MT) as against 5.18 MT in the January-March quarter a year ago.

"The sales volume growth for the company has been 8 per cent and 10 per cent YoY, respectively, in January-March and 2018-19. With the increase in volumes, the company has achieved a capacity utilisation of 72 per cent during 2018-19 as against 68 per cent in 2017-18," Dalmia Bharat said in a statement.

For the 2018-19 fiscal, the company's net profit was Rs 349 crore as against Rs 291 crore in 2017-18.

Its total income stood at Rs 9,728 crore in 2018-19. It was Rs 9,101 crore in the previous fiscal.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading at Rs 1,116 on the BSE, up 0.45 per cent from the previous close.