De Beers Forevermark sees 35-40% growth in demand of diamonds

Diamond brand De Beers Forevermark is upbeat about the demand of its diamonds in South India. The brand already witnessed a huge response post the second Covid-19 wave, and compared to the pre-festive season consumption, it is now looking forward to growth over 35-40 per cent per cent.

The brand has 270 doors in India spread over 60 markets, and around 100 doors in South India alone. It also has 10 exclusive boutique stores in the country and plans to increase this to 30 by next year.

Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India said, “While the year 2020 was a big setback due to the pandemic, we see the 2021 festive season to be the strongest one in a decade and expect to perform at 25-30% higher than 2019 which was our best year. The growth trajectory has been very strong for us in the past few years and we are hopeful it will continue.”

Suraj Shantakumar, Director, Kirtilals said, “We see great demand from the younger generation this year as they prefer jewellery to complement their personality and define their individual style statement.”

Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director and Director, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers said, “Our association with De Beers Forevermark has not only been an old and a great relationship since a decade, but with patented technology, each De Beers Forevermark diamond is uniquely inscribed and comes with a guarantee that every diamond is genuine, natural and responsibly sourced.”

