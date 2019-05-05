Delhi Bar Council directs E&Y, Deloitte, PwC and KPMG to refrain from practising law

The Bar Council has issued notices to big four accounting firms-KPMG, PwC, Ernst & Young and Deloitte India to not practice law until further orders. The council has asked these four global audit firms to send a list of all advocates hired by them in any of their offices.

Delhi Bar Council passed these directions on a complaint filed by Lalit Bhasin, President of the Society of Indian Law Firms, a representative body of over 100 law firms in the country.

Bhasin in his complaint said, "All these firms are actually accounting firms, however, are engaged in doing law practice".

The notices were served to Managing Partner of KPMG, PwC Chairman Deepak Kapoor, E&Y Regional Managing Partner Rajiv Memani and Deloitte India Managing Director, according to a Business Standard report.

KPMG and Deloitte India have already responded to the notices on Thursday.

E&Y and PwC have six weeks and four weeks, respectively to file their responses to the notice.

While CAs are governed by the Chartered Accountants Act, legal practice is governed by the Advocates Act.

"The Council is of the view that in the meantime, all the firms refrain themselves from indulging in any such practice until further orders," said a statement from the Delhi Bar Council.

Bar Council of Delhi will hear the matter next on July 12.

