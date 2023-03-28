Despite layoffs, hiring intent sees increase, 64% employers keen to hire, shows report

Despite the ongoing global turmoil of layoffs, hiring intent in India has steadily increased over the past year. There is a 10 per cent increase in hiring intentions of the employers as compared to the same quarter (Q1) in the previous year, according to a new report published by the staffing conglomerate, TeamLease Services.

As per the report, close to 64 per cent of employers in Q1 FY23, compared to 54 per cent in Q1, FY22, are keen to increase their resource pool across industries.

The report points out that FY23's Q1 is projecting a strong hiring outlook, especially for entry and junior-level employees; in the services sector, there is an increase of 73 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively and for the manufacturing sector, it shows 49 per cent and 55 per cent increase, respectively. The outlook for mid-level is 54 per cent in the services sector and 32 per cent in manufacturing.

In the metro cities, the hiring intent for the services sector is 91 per cent and for the manufacturing sector is 85 per cent. Tier-1 cities like Delhi is at 95 per cent, and Mumbai is at 92 per cent in the services sector. Mumbai, with 98 per cent, and Chennai, with 91 per cent in manufacturing, are also thriving.

However, the report warns that rural hiring intentions are at the lowest across all geographies and sectors. The services sector, on the other hand, shows a marginal growth of 26 per cent.

Sharing his views on the industry and the report, Kartik Narayan, CEO of Staffing, TeamLease Services, said, “Industries around the world, including those in India, have been severely affected by the current global unrest, which has resulted in large-scale layoffs, a hiring freeze, and an imminent economic downturn.”

“Despite this, hiring prospects in India have continued to improve over the past year, with 64 per cent of employers in the service and manufacturing industries expressing a positive outlook on hiring. The main reason for this is the changing global investment dynamics and the precautionary measures that businesses are taking,” he added.

Some of the key industries leading the hiring spree:

Sector Increase in hiring intent Telecommunications 96% Financial Services 93% E-commerce & Allied Start-ups 89% Retail 87% Education Services 83% Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals 91% FMCG 89% EV & Infrastructure 73%

Mayur Taday, Chief Business Officer of TeamLease Services, said, “Looking at the current 5G rollout, adoption and increasing number of use cases, the telecommunications sector in India is seeing an increase in infrastructure investment to meet the growing needs of both local and global clients.”

He further added that as a result, telecom companies plan to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of large hyper-scale data centres, resulting in steady growth and job creation for blue-collar, gig, and grey-collar workers. Additionally, the information technology industry is also looking to establish data centres. While there is demand for traditional non-white-collar jobs in the sector, workforce rationalisation worldwide and in India has impacted hiring intentions.

