DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India for non-compliance to regulations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Tata-owned Air India for violations of certain passenger-centric provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

In a statement, the regulator said that it considers it imperative to continuously strengthen the rights of the passengers and ensure that the airlines operate under harmonized conditions in line with the best global practices.

Also Read: Air India enters into interline partnership with Alaska Airlines for 32 destinations in US, Mexico, Canada

"Accordingly, DGCA had issued CAR Section-3, Series M part IV titled "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights" in 2010 to ensure appropriate protection for air travellers in case of flight disruptions and, in particular, denied boardings, flight cancellations, and delays."

The regulator said that in order to ensure compliance of passenger-centric CARS, it carried out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis since May 2023.

During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR, it said. "Accordingly, a Show Cause Notice has been issued to Air India seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the CAR.

The regulator said that similar inspections had earlier been carried out at major airports last year and on grounds of similar non-compliance by Air India with the provisions of CAR on denied boarding of passengers, a penalty of Rs 10 lakh was imposed on Air India for the violations.