Digital the only way forward, Wipro chief Rishad Premji tells shareholders

In his first letter to shareholders as the Chairman of Wipro, Rishad A Premji said that the only way forward is digital as the current crisis will hasten the shift across industries and markets. "We expect a profound impact on the established ways of operations. The work needs to be done 'anywhere by anyone'," he said in the letter.

With work turning geography agnostic, he further added that virtual, remote, community-based and distributed work models will become mainstream, backed by collaborative technologies. Stressing on the digital first strategy, he said the company approach through four foundational pillars of Business Transformation, Modernisation, Connected Intelligence and Trust will become more relevant along with investments that are being made in the cloud, engineering and cybersecurity space. "We are continuing to enhance go-to-market partnerships with hyper-scalers and focused on creating innovative solutions" he further added.

Rishad also said that the company was making disproportionate investments in cybersecurity in areas like Security Strategy, Compliance Advisory, Cloud Security and OT and IoT Security to address the dynamic threat landscape. "We now have 15 cyber defense centers across the world to locally manage security operations. We have partnered strategically and actively with the start-up ecosystem. Wipro Ventures, our corporate venture fund, has invested in cybersecurity startups like IntSights, Vectra.AI, CyCognito and CloudKnox.io." he said. The company itself was a victim of a phishing attack, following which it had taken measures to address the issue. However, it had said that there was no material impact on any of its customers.

On the incumbent CEO Thierry Delaporte , who will take on the role of CEO & Managing Director, starting 6th July 6, said that that Thierry is the right leader for the company to drive forward in our next phase of growth. "Thierry brings with him an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption" he said.