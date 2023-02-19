Digitalisation, 'China Plus One' strategy to lead India’s electricals industry into making for world: IEEMA President

The digitalisation of processes in India and the China Plus One (C+1) strategy of diversifying investments from China to other destinations may provide a booster shot to electricals exports from India, the head of an apex industry association has said.

“This is a great time for the synergy of the Indian IT talent to interconnect with the electrical talent to create reliable automation solutions. This is also going to result in moving equipment from hydrocarbon-based energy to electrical energy,” Rohit Pathak, the president of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) and CEO of Birla Copper – a division of Hindalco – told Business Today during an interaction.

IEEMA is the leading association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in the country.

Referring to the growing role of electricals and electronics in everyday life, Pathak cited how their share had gone up by six times in the automobile compared to what it was previously. Similarly, all the talk about a rapidly developing India was essentially about the digital push that was being supported and powered by electrical and electronic products.

“That space is just taking off in India. And if the government’s semiconductor strategy plays out well, it will catalyse a new scale of growth for the Indian industry to create electrical products not just for India but also the world markets as well,” he asserted.

He added that electrical systems and allied electronics were going to play a very important role in this regard. For instance, all control systems for automation would see a lot of activity not just in the physical hardware but also in the areas of software and programming, where India already enjoyed an edge.

“Following the Covid-19-led disruptions, many countries and companies have taken the C+1 approach to rethinking their supply chains. And that’s a big opportunity for the Indian electricals industry to be a part of the global supply chains and economy,” he stated.

Terming this shift as the latest emerging theme in the country’s electricals sector, he said that the country’s positioning in the global supply chains had gained traction, especially in the last year.

He was also quick to add that coupled with the move towards the quality and reliability of electricity supplied to citizens and the greening of power sources, this would result in manufacturers creating digitalised products to facilitate the energy transition.

“Earlier, electricity was a small component, with a larger share being contributed by fossil fuels such as oil & gas. However, the shift started a few years ago with the electrification of the Indian Railways. And as that progresses, you can look at how electricity can be generated in cleaner ways,” explained Pathak.

Pathak was speaking on the sidelines of ELECRAMA 2023, the world’s largest standalone show of the electrical, allied and transmission & distribution (T&D) equipment being organised by IEEMA in Greater Noida from February 18-22.

