Dilip Gaur resigns as Grasim MD, Hari Krishna Agarwal to take over

Grasim Industries on Wednesday said Dilip Gaur has resigned as the Managing Director of the company, and will cease to be a key managerial personnel as well as member of the board of directors of the company with effect from November 30, 2021. It said Hari Krishna Agarwal will take over as the new MD.



"...the board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. 1st September 2021 has accepted the request of Mr Dilip Gaur for an early retirement," the Aditya Birla Group company said in an exchange filing.



In February this year, the company had announced re-appointment of Gaur as MD for a period of one year with effect from April 1, 2021 up to March 31, 2022.



Also Read: NCLT allows personal insolvency proceedings against Venugopal Dhoot

The company's board approved appointment of Agarwal as an additional director with effect from December 1, 2021, and as MD and key managerial personnel for a period of two years with effect from December 1, 2021 to November 30, 2023.



"The aforesaid appointment of Mr Hari Krishna Agarwal is subject to the approval of members of the company," it said.



Agarwal, aged 62 years, is a business leader and a veteran of the Aditya Birla Group, having been part of the Group for close to four decades. During this period, he has held different roles in cement, chemicals and pulp and fibre businesses before taking on his current role as business head of pulp and fibre.



Agarwal is a chartered accountant and has done an Executive MBA from Sasin, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok.

Also Read: Govt likely to absolve Air India bidders from Cairn lawsuit liabilities