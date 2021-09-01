NCLT allows personal insolvency proceedings against Venugopal Dhoot

THe National Company Law Tribunal today admitted a personal insolvency petition against the beleaguered promoter of Videocon Industries Ltd -- Venugopal Dhoot. This comes a day after the ministry of corporate affairs secured permission to attach the property of Dhoot.

More details will be added soon.

Also read: NCLT orders attachment of Venugopal Dhoot’s properties with immediate effect

Also read: Relief to Airtel as Supreme Court restrains govt from invoking bank guarantee

Also read: SC directs NCLAT to decide Videocon resolution matter on Sept 7