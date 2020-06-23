'Disappointed; stand with immigrants,' says Sundar Pichai on Trump's H-1B suspension order

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed his disappointment over the Trump administration's latest proclamation that suspends immigrant work visas including the H-1B visas temporarily till end of the year. He said he was disappointed by the decision and will continue to stand with the immigrants.

Pichai wrote on Twitter, "Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today's proclamation-we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all."



Immigration has contributed immensely to Americas economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by todays proclamation - well continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 22, 2020

Pichai was, however, not the only one to express his disappointment over the proclamation that temporarily suspends H-1B visas. Michael Clemens, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development and a top migration economist also said that the US administration's new ban on H-1B visas will hit innovation, productivity and reduce job creation in the country. He further said that H-1B visas act as a major channel for the most educated and entrepreneurial people in the world to begin working and putting down roots in America.

Also read: Ban on H-1B visas to hit innovation, foreign investment: US corporate sector

Jason Oxman, president and CEO of the global trade tech association ITI also condemned the move. Oxman said that the proclamation upends the ability of US employers both in the tech sector and otherwise to hire people to strengthening their workforce, powering the economy and driving innovation at a critical time for the American economy. He further said that this move will have a dangerous impact on the economic recovery and growth for years to come.

Also read: Donald Trump suspends H1B, H4 visas for rest of 2020

Seasoned American diplomat Alice G Wells also opposed this move and was quoted by PTI as saying, "Being able to attract the best and the brightest through the H-1B visa programme has made America more successful and resilient. Knowing how to tap foreign talent is a US strength, not a weakness!"