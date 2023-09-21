DNINE Sports collaborates with TZS Digital to launch Deepak Chahar’s signature sports line

DNINE, a new line of sports products like sports shoes, nutrition, and accessories, has announced its digital marketing partnership with Delhi-based digital marketing company, TZS Digital.

DNINE is the signature sports line of Deepak Chahar, a bowler at Chennai Super Kings. TZS Digital will collaborate closely with DNINE to establish its digital presence, acquire new consumers, build a credible brand image, and market various DNINE products.

"More than himself, Deepak trusts his sporting equipment that he relies on. And so, with that in mind, he launched his new brand DNINE because he did not want the new generation to settle for anything less than the best," said Lokendra Chahar, Managing Director of DNINE Sports.

"Team TZS Digital has been like an extended arm working round the clock with us and bouncing off some really great ideas for the brand," said Deepak Chahar.

DNINE offers a new line of sports products, including sports shoes, nutrition, and accessories, all at competitive prices. These products are designed for athletes of the 21st century, focusing on their performance and safety on the field. Deepak Chahar, having faced many injuries during his career, aims to safeguard the interests of young players.

"This project brings a lot of adrenaline to the team, and we have all sorts of fiery ideas to break into the digital channels. India desperately needs world-class products at competitive prices to unleash its true athletic potential," said Tauquir Zaidi, Managing Director at TZS Digital.