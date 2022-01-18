Dozee raises Rs 71 cr in funding round led by ace techie Gokul Rajaram

Remote health management startup, Dozee, has raised Rs 71 crore in an additional funding round led by Gokul Rajaram, Product and Business Helper at Doordash and current board member in Pinterest and Coinbase. The cumulative fundraise by the startup now stands at Rs 139 crore. The company also recently acquired international regulatory certifications of IEC-60601 and ISO 27001, aimed towards global adoption of its product.



The round also saw participation from existing investors Prime Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital, YourNest and other angel investors. The current funding comes at a time when the company sees a strong adoption of its remote patient monitoring solution for hospitals, the Dozee Pro, which converts any bed into a step-down ICU at a fraction of its cost in both public and private settings. The Dozee Pro has been installed in over 6,000 beds in 300 hospitals covering 40 districts across India to monitor patients continuously and to help doctors and nurses enhance patient care and clinical outcomes.

“Dozee is on a mission to revolutionise healthcare, using unique technology to make remote monitoring more scalable, economical and accessible. I’m excited to support Mudit, Gaurav and the Dozee team on their journey to transform healthcare and build a defining global health-tech company,” Gokul Rajaram said in a statement.



With this fresh funding, Dozee plans to strengthen its leadership position in delivering connected high-dependency units (HDUs) with centralised patient monitoring and make critical care more easily accessible and available in Indian hospitals. The company will also use the funds to launch new products, continue with R&D and expand globally. Dozee aims to partner with over 1,000 hospitals across India to help them upgrade critical care infrastructure through remote patient monitoring. It plans to install more than 50,000 step-down ICU beds with its contactless sensor and set-up 24x7 Central Monitoring Cells in these hospitals, enabling them to quickly augment the much-required HDUs and ICUs.



“We are thrilled to have Gokul Rajaram on our board as we reimagine critical healthcare delivery making it more accessible and affordable. Gokul brings in immense energy and experience of building world-class companies. He is an amazing thinker and brings a global perspective. Dozee has seen incredible growth in the last couple of years, but we have just started our growth journey and there is a lot more to be done in the coming years. We are looking forward to exciting times as we take Remote Patient Monitoring to every nook and corner of the country,” Mudit Dandwate, CEO & cofounder, Dozee said.



Hospitals are currently using Dozee’s platform to convert regular hospital bed into step-down ICU to continuously monitor a patient’s vitals (more than 100 times per hour) including heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation, temperature, blood pressure and ECG. The AI-based Early Warning System notifies the critical care response teams of any abnormalities that may be detected before it becomes critical.

Dozee, the brainchild of IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani has been developed after five years of deep research conducted in partnership with leading hospitals, including NIMHANS, Sri Jayadeva Institute and AIIMS Jodhpur