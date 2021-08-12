Dream Sports plans to invest $250 mn corpus in gaming startups

Dream Capital, the venture capital arm of online fantasy gaming startup Dream11 parent Dream Sports has announced a corpus of $250 million or around Rs 1,856 crore. The corpus would be used to invest in Indian startups in the field of sports, gaming and fitness tech.

The company already has a rich history of investing in startups such as SoStronk, DreamGameStudios, Elevar, FanCode and DreamSetGo. Dream Sports said that the venture capital and merger and acquisition arm will follow a multi-stage strategy of ticket sizes ranging from $1 million to $100 million, with in-depth coverage of sports, gaming and fitness-tech sectors.

DreamCap is aiming to support startups that revolve around disruptive technology, data insights, good products and the potential to achieve at least $100 million in annual revenues in five years individually.

Co-founder Harsh Jain said, "Dream Sports has a collective user base of 125 million sports fans, and we recognise the great growth opportunities in sports, gaming and fitness-tech in India. As entrepreneurs ourselves, we are here to back other entrepreneurs through Dream Capital and provide them with access to our 125 million-strong user base and operational support from our expert team of CXOs.”

DreamCap said that it has assessed over 250 startups and has invested in eight companies so far, including SoStronk, DreamGameStudios, Elevar, FanCode and DreamSetGo. DreamGameStudios, formerly known as Rolocule, was acquired by Dream Sports.

