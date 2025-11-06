ED summons Anil Ambani for questioning again over alleged bank fraud, set for November 14

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani faces further scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has summoned him for questioning next week in connection with an alleged bank fraud and money laundering case. The 66-year-old business magnate was previously interrogated by the agency in August.

Sources confirm that Ambani has been asked to appear before the ED on November 14 for questioning related to a money laundering investigation tied to a fraudulent loan from the State Bank of India (SBI).

The probe has already led to significant actions, with the ED recently attaching assets worth Rs 7,500 crore from Ambani's group companies. These actions form part of a larger investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving Ambani’s business dealings.

