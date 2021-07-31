Elon Musk slams Apple again, check out why

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk slammed Apple for the fee it charges on its App Store. Musk compared the American tech giant's charges to a de facto global tax on the internet. The billionaire also expressed his support for 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games which filed a lawsuit against Apple last year.

"Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," Musk tweeted.

Last year in August, Epic Games had filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the tech giant had abused its dominance in the mobile phone app market. The gaming company filed the suit after Apple removed its app from the App store because the former had introduced an in-app payment system to circumvent the iPhone maker's commission. This prompted Apple to block the game from its App Store leading to Epic Games filing the lawsuit.

The iPhone maker has defended its App Store practices both in court and to lawmakers in hearings

Meanwhile, Musk has denied reports claiming that he once had a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding Apple's possible acquisition of Tesla and Musk taking over as the tech giant's new CEO.

Replying to a question about this alleged conversation with Cook, Musk wrote on Twitter, "Cook & I have never spoken or written to each other ever. There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet. Tesla was worth about 6% of today's value."

Musk is known to be quite active on Twitter where he has over 57 million followers which is more than any other businessman in the world.

