Equity management platform Qapita raises $15 million in Series A round

Singapore-based equity management SaaS provider Qapita announced on Wednesday that it has raised $15 million in a Series A round. The funding round was co-led by Vulcan Capital, and East Ventures (Growth Fund). It also saw the participation from NYCA and other existing investors, such as MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners.
Several existing angel investors across India, Singapore, and Indonesia, like Alto Partners, partners of the Northstar Group, K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Anjali Bansal (founder of Avaana Capital), and Sujeet Kumar (co-founder of Udaan) invested in this round, the company said in a statement.
Qapita had previously raised $7.25 million in its earlier rounds of funding. With the proceeds from this present round, the company plans to add more products to its platform that will not only provide solutions for private companies and start-ups, but also to investors, shareholders, and employees.
Qapita also plans to facilitate liquidity solutions through a digital marketplace, enabling transactions for companies between their investors and employee stakeholders. With the latest round, Qapita will amplify its client base across Singapore, Indonesia, and India.
"We are in some of the fastest growing private markets in the world. It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region. This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency and liquidity in private markets," said Ravi Ravulaparthi, CEO and co-founder of Qapita.
Qapita-which was founded in September 2019 by Ravulaparthi, Lakshman Gupta, and Vamsee Mohan-offers software solutions for the various financial needs of private companies and start-ups.
"Qapita expects the value of private securities in this region to exceed $1.0-1.5 trillion (with 200-250 unicorns) in the next few years and that scalable digital solutions will be critical for such an ecosystem to thrive," the company's statement further read.
Willson Cuaca, co-founder and managing partner of East Ventures, said that his firm was excited to double down "its investment in Qapita to build an operating system for private markets in this region. This platform can become the connective tissue between private companies, their employees, shareholders, and investors on all equity related matters."
According to Sateesh Andra, managing director at Endiya Partners, "India and the entire South-East Asia region already have a very vibrant start-up ecosystem that is going to grow exponentially in the next few years with large capital inflows... Endiya Partners firmly believes Qapita with their comprehensive liquidity solution suite for private, high-growth companies will be the platform of choice."
