Equity management platform Qapita raises $15 million in Series A round

Singapore-based equity management SaaS provider Qapita announced on Wednesday that it has raised $15 million in a Series A round. The funding round was co-led by Vulcan Capital, and East Ventures (Growth Fund). It also saw the participation from NYCA and other existing investors, such as MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners.

Several existing angel investors across India, Singapore, and Indonesia, like Alto Partners, partners of the Northstar Group, K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Anjali Bansal (founder of Avaana Capital), and Sujeet Kumar (co-founder of Udaan) invested in this round, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Byju's valuation zooms to $18 billion with fresh $300 million fundraise



Qapita had previously raised $7.25 million in its earlier rounds of funding. With the proceeds from this present round, the company plans to add more products to its platform that will not only provide solutions for private companies and start-ups, but also to investors, shareholders, and employees.



Qapita also plans to facilitate liquidity solutions through a digital marketplace, enabling transactions for companies between their investors and employee stakeholders. With the latest round, Qapita will amplify its client base across Singapore, Indonesia, and India.



"We are in some of the fastest growing private markets in the world. It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region. This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency and liquidity in private markets," said Ravi Ravulaparthi, CEO and co-founder of Qapita.



Qapita-which was founded in September 2019 by Ravulaparthi, Lakshman Gupta, and Vamsee Mohan-offers software solutions for the various financial needs of private companies and start-ups.