ESG Performance Metrics of top 100 Indian firms now on Nasdaq Data Link platform

Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) on Thursday announced the inclusion of ESG Performance Metrics for top 100 Indian companies on the Nasdaq Data Link Platform, which is a global cloud-based technology space that empowers all segments of the investing public with a comprehensive suite of core financial, fund and alternative data.

These ESG Performance Metrics, which are available for the past 4 financial years and updated annually, provide more than 170 data points on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance parameters for each of the top 100 listed companies in India based on market capitalisation, the non-for-profit company said in a statement.

The Inclusion of SES ESG Performance Metrics on such a platform provides users with unparalleled ESG analytics and risk metrics, enabling comprehensive risk management, benchmarking, and portfolio optimisation, it added.

JN Gupta, Founder and Managing Director at SES, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Nasdaq and to be a key ESG data provider for India on the Nasdaq Data Link Platform.”

“We welcome SES Governance to the Nasdaq ESG Data Hub as we continue to respond to the growing demand from investors for more specialized and high-quality data sets to enable them to make more intelligent and informed investment decisions,” said James McKeone, Head of Data, European Markets.