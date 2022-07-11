Eureka Forbes appoints former Jubilant Foodworks CEO Pratik Pota as MD, CEO

Advent International, which holds a majority stake in Eureka Forbes Limited, on Monday announced that it has appointed former CEO of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Pratik Pota, as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company for five years. Pota will join Eureka Forbes on August 16, 2022.

He will lead Eureka Forbes, to transform the company and take it to the next level of growth, it said in a statement.

It further stated that Pota will lead the management team to continue scaling the business, solidifying Eureka Forbes' market leadership position, and delivering innovative products for a growing customer base.

Until recently, Pota was the CEO at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. (JFL) where he led the business to a comprehensive turn-around and transformation. While at JFL, he significantly accelerated growth of the Domino's franchise and expanded EBITDA margins to record highs. Under his leadership, the JFL brand portfolio expanded, and the company entered new markets, including Bangladesh and Turkey, noted Eureka Forbes.

Further, Pota also drove a major digital transformation at JFL that helped Domino's emerge as India's largest D2C brand.

Before JFL, he has held leadership roles in PepsiCo, Airtel and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. in a career

spanning more than 30 years.

Sahil Dalal, Managing Director at Advent, said, "I am excited to welcome Pratik to the Advent and Eureka Forbes family. Pratik's depth of experience makes him an ideal entrepreneurial leader to transform Eureka Forbes into the leading technology driven consumer centric organization across products and services. A seasoned business leader, with a strong commercial acumen, Pratik brings a proven track record of success in driving business transformation and growth across Indian led as well as multinational organizations and has delivered value successfully across diverse industry sectors such as FMCG, Telecom and QSR."

Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Pota said, "I am delighted to be partnering with Advent to lead Eureka Forbes, a pioneering company that has helped create and build several categories in the country. I look forward to working with the management team, and the thousands of passionate team members across the country, in strengthening the product and service portfolio and serving the growing health and hygiene needs of Indians."

Shares of Eureka Forbes on Monday closed 1.47 per cent to Rs 375 apiece on BSE.