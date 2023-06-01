Ex-Infosys executive Nitesh Bansal appointed as CEO of IT company R Systems

Indian IT services company R Systems announced in a release that former Infosys executive Nitesh Bansal has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

According to the IT company's press release, Bansal has held various executive positions during his 23-year long tenure at Infosys, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Engineering Services. Bansal is a Chartered Accountant and has worked in Europe, the Americas, and India. He has also undergone executive and leadership courses at Stanford Graduate School of Business and INSEAD.

It is worth noting that R Systems is a portfolio company of private investment firm Blackstone.

The new CEO said in a press release, "I am excited to work with the talented management team of R Systems which has built this outstanding company. I look forward to collaborating closely with Blackstone which has a strong track record in building technology services businesses."

“With its loyal client base and long serving global employees, R Systems is well positioned for continued growth. With Blackstone’s resources, Dr. Rekhi’s guidance, and the existing management team, I am confident of accelerating this growth and scaling the company to the next level,” said Bansal.

Mukesh Mehta, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Private Equity and Director on the R Systems Board, expressed confidence in Nitesh's capabilities, and said, "Nitesh's extensive industry experience, credibility with customers, and expertise in scaling businesses will be invaluable to the company. We are excited to support Nitesh and the existing management team in driving the next phase of growth for R Systems and creating value for all stakeholders."