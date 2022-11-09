Facing high attrition rate? Companies should give serious thought to hybrid work, top survey shows

Indian employees are relishing the hybrid work model. They are unwilling to return to the office full-time as they believe it improves their productivity and gives them a much-needed work-life balance. Indian employees are more likely to stay in their current job if given a hybrid work option, as per a recent survey by tech major HP Inc.



A global survey shows insights into Indian employees’ workplace attitudes, career growth, and retention issues. The survey was conducted among 10,182 working professionals, including over 1000 from India, across the ages of 18-50+ years and worked in various industries. It shows that 92 per cent believe that a hybrid work environment improves work-life balance, 88 per cent agree that hybrid work increases employee retention and 72 per cent find the hybrid work model is more productive.



“Hybrid work in India is here to stay. Organisations need to re-evaluate a hybrid workplace culture that offers flexibility and work-life balance while encouraging inclusivity, engagement, and a sense of well-being among employees. Most importantly, monitor employee satisfaction to boost productivity at large. Based on the survey findings, we are happy to see employees recognising their priorities and organisations working towards supporting them through new policies and tech tools,” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director of HP India Market.



Hybrid Work leads to better work-life balance



Most of the employees prefer working from office for two-three days a week. The hybrid model seems to amplify employees’ chance to prioritise personal well-being. This survey reveals that everyday working individual in India believes in a higher retention capacity, owing to the hybrid model.

Hybrid working allows increased productivity along with work efficacy



The hybrid model increases productivity, improves employees' focus and provides more flexibility to get the work done. 47 per cent of responses show that home productivity with office visibility gives them a better chance of promotion and opportunities to demonstrate their abilities and build relationships with their team members.



The survey also suggests that Indian employees feel more open to constructive collaborations in the hybrid work model. Establishing human connection and socialisation in a remote-only setting becomes challenging. 42 per cent believe they can have better and more engaging conversations in person, while 62 per cent find it easier to work with other people in the office.



Technological tools are crucial for a successful hybrid work environment



Keeping up with technology to have a fully functional hybrid working model is essential. Technology should act as an enabler for firms to empower their employees.

51 per cent of people agree that laptops help them carry out tasks more productively, and 43 per cent agree that they have a more enhanced collaborative process through laptops. Additionally, firms must provide access to better tools while conducting adequate training to boost productivity further.



Way forward for hybrid work



It further reveals that much work still needs to be done to ensure a truly equitable and collaborative future of work. The survey says that tech 'shame' or inadequate technology often hinders the acceptance of hybrid work and, thereby, prevents the formation of a holistic work approach. Potential embarrassment from tech failures is causing more than a third of younger employees to purchase their own equipment.



In India, 30 per cent of employees believe that internet connection is one of the major disruptions. To further improve productivity, 13 per cent think they need access to better tools and accessories such as headsets, monitors, and webcams.

