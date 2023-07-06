'Factually incorrect and baseless': Akasa Air CEO on reports of cabin crew resignations

Vinay Dube, founder and CEO at Akasa Air, denied reports about the airline facing cabin crew resignations and said that the airline has "one of the lowest attrition rates" in the industry.

“The speculation on cabin crew resignations at Akasa is factually incorrect and baseless as is the statement on the reduction of capacity. In fact, reality is quite the opposite. At Akasa, we have one of the lowest attrition rates and the fastest growing network in the industry," said Dube.

He said that the budget carrier expects to grow to 3,500 employees by 2023-end as compared to 3,000 employees at the moment.

"Today, we have 3,000 employees and expect to grow to approximately 3,500 employees in 2023. We operate over 900 flights per week across our network and are on track with our plans to start international operations by the end of this year," said Dube.

Last month, Akasa Air had placed an order for four Boeing 737 Max jets. These four planes will be in addition to the original order book of 72 Boeing 737 Max.

Akasa, the newest entrant in the world's fastest-growing aviation market and backed by late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said in a statement that it was on course to announce another significant three-digit aircraft order by the end of 2023.



