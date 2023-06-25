Akasa Air hikes pilots' salary by 40% from July, captain to get Rs 7.75 lakh per month: Report

Akasa Air has raised pilots' salary by up to 40 per cent as other airlines like Air India and IndiGo go for massive expansion plans with orders for hundreds of new aircraft. The salary hike for Akasa Air pilots will be effective from July onwards. As soon as the pay structure is effected, senior first officers at the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline will get Rs 3.40 lakh per month against the current Rs 2.75 lakh per month.

Senior captains will get Rs 6.25 lakh per month from July versus the current Rs 5.75 lakh per month. The pay could be much higher depending on the experience and flying hours logged by a pilot, according to an internal memo accessed by The Economic Times.

A captain can earn Rs 7.75 lakh at the maximum limit of 60 hours per month, which is about 6 per cent more than the current Rs 7.28 lakh per month. As per its new pay structure, India’s newest airline will also revise its fixed pay hours from 45 hours to 40 hours.

This implies that a pilot will earn a more fixed salary for flying 40 hours against his earnings for flying 45 hours. For every extra hour flown, a captain will earn Rs 7,500 and a first officer will get Rs 3,045. This was done since pilots said they were not able to fly for the expected hours which impacted their monthly take-home salary due to the smaller size of the airline, the business daily reported citing sources.

Commenting on the quantum of the salary hike, a person aware of the development said: "The quantum of salary hike is more for junior pilots because they are the future of the airline and the airline wants to hold onto them as they are upgraded to commanders. This is the industry’s best salary for Boeing 737 pilots now."

Akasa Air is also hiring pilots at a rapid pace ever since the Wadia Group-owned Go First suspended its operations in May. The airline has also hastened the upgradation of first officers to captains to around 30 per cent per month. With this, Akasa Air has become the third airline to announce salary hikes. Tata Group's Air India hiked salaries by 20 per cent in April and SpiceJet announced a rise in salary in May.

IndiGo and Air India have placed record orders for aircraft. Last week, IndiGo announced a mammoth deal for 500 aircraft from Airbus. Earlier this year, Tata Group-owned airline Air India announced its mega order for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus.

The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s, and 10 Boeing 777-9 wide body aircraft as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrow bodies.

