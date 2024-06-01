Feud over KK Modi's Rs 11,000-cr fortune turns ugly as Samir Modi alleges mother Bina of assault

The feud over KK Modi's Rs 11,000-crore fortune took an ugly turn with Samir Modi, the executive director of Godfrey Phillips, accusing his mother, Bina, of orchestrating an attack on him to gain leverage in the dispute.

The development, reported by The Economic Times, highlights a deepening rift within the Modi family over the fortune left behind by the late industrialist.

Samir in his complaint to the Delhi Police has alleged that his mother’s personal security officer and some Godfrey Phillips employees caused "grievous hurt" when he tried to join a scheduled board meeting on Thursday.

In his complaint, Modi alleged he was pushed by the PSO because of which he sustained a broken finger. BT could not independently verify the report.

Samir has reportedly taken his mother to the Supreme Court over her management of the family’s estate. The inheritance in question includes nearly 50% of the shares in publicly traded Godfrey Phillips, valued at over Rs 5,500 crore, along with stakes in other Modi group firms.

Godfrey Phillips' spokesperson has reportedly rubbished the charge, calling it "entirely false and atrocious," adding that the incident was captured on in-house CCTV cameras. Samir believes the attack was premeditated to block him from the meeting and pressure him into selling his stake.

Despite a prior offer from his mother, also Godfrey Phillips director, to buy his stake, he now refuses to exit. Samir has also accused his mother of not distributing funds as specified in a trust deed by his father.