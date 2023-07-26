Fidelity International expands India presence, enters South with new office in Bengaluru

Fidelity International, a leading global investment and retirement savings business, on Wednesday said that it is expanding its presence in India by opening an office in Bengaluru.

According to a press release by the company, the new Bengaluru office will complement its current Gurugram and Mumbai offices and will bolster Fidelity International’s strategic presence in the country, as well as provide access to a new pool of skilled talent to support the evolving needs of our business and clients.

Situated in Manyata Embassy Business Park on the Outer Ring Road, the new Fidelity International office will cover an area of 25,000 square feet (2,322 square meters). It is being designed to seat 700 to 800 people in a dynamic (hybrid) working set up, in line with the company’s dynamic working policy.

The company has started hiring for the new Bengaluru office and will thoughtfully build its local presence over the next year and a half for skills and capabilities across business functions. It has started welcoming new hires in Bengaluru this July, and will also appoint a Bengaluru office head soon, likely to be an internal hire for better embedding of the Fidelity International culture and continuity in the new office.

“The new Bengaluru office will provide talent the same opportunities, culture, and workplace ethos as anywhere across Fidelity International globally. We have a unique cultural core that isn’t like any other; one that people love and revere, and rate highly on external platforms; we call it ‘Feel Fidelity’,” said Upasna Nischal, HR Head India at Fidelity International.

“Almost every one of our employees will have their own inspiring ‘Feel Fidelity’ story and I’m excited that through our extended presence in India, we will not only be able to engage with a wider talent pool but will also be able to bring this unique culture to Bengaluru,” she added.

India as a location is integral to Fidelity International globally, in that it is important to all its business functions and is home to a range of capabilities such as technology that its clients experience directly or indirectly; operations; research support; client servicing; cyber security; shared services across general counsel, finance and human resources.

"We have had a presence in India for over 20 years, and from small beginnings, we now employ more than 4,500 people here. The new office in Bengaluru reinforces the company’s belief around its strategic presence in the country and the talent we have here. We will thoughtfully build our presence in Bengaluru over the months and expect to find some amazing talent here, that together with our Gurugram and Mumbai offices, will be crucial for our future skills roadmap,” said Rohit Jetly, Head of Shared Services and Country Head in India at Fidelity International.

“India continues to play a valuable role for us to be able to build a sustainable, efficient and a customer centric business, and the business that we want to build for the future, keeping trust and integrity as our bedrock for everything we do,” he added.

