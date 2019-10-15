Flipkart adds original content to video service; to compete with Amazon Prime Video

Walmart Inc's Indian unit Flipkart is adding original shows to its newly minted video platform, the company said on Tuesday, as it competes with rival Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

Flipkart, which says it has 160 million customers in India, rolled out its free video service in August and will tie up with Bollywood A-listers like director Farah Khan to produce original video series, it said in a release.

"Flipkart Video Originals will make available bespoke snackable content that is both mobile-first and interactive in nature," it said.

In India, the retailer competes with Amazon, which offers a streaming video and music service with its Prime membership programme.

Cheap data and affordable smartphones have made India a ripe market for companies like Netflix and Amazon, as millions of people turn to their mobiles for entertainment.

In August, Flipkart said its video service would be free and would focus on movies, short videos and web series.

